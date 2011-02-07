A Quick(ish) Interview With The Creator Of Social Media Aggregator Quickish

Some are saying today’s Super Bowl maybe the first true “Twitter” Super Bowl, as social media has become as important to watching sports as beer and nachos.



It’s not enough to watch the game — you have to have a conversation with everyone you know (and some you don’t) to truly experience it.

That’s where Quickish comes in. The new website, which launched in January, attempts to created a curated social media feed of all the noteworthy tweets, links, and commentary for the big sports stories of the moment. And there’s none bigger at this moment than Super Bowl XLV.

In the spirit of being quick, we spoke with founder and editor to Dan Shanoff over IM. We started with a super brief history of online sports writing:

* * * * *

shanoff: I do agree with [John Kosner] that bill [simmons] is (probably) the most popular sportswriter of all time.

dash: probably the most read, right?

shanoff: oh, for sure.

dash: like, when buzz bissinger tried to call will leitch out for not reading old timey sports writers it backfired, but most people have read very little of the “greats”

shanoff: totally (although most fans in their 30s and 40s — maybe even 20s — have a true appreciation for the big writers of the moment: Reilly or P King or Dr. Z or whoever). what those old writers lacked was distribution.

dash: do you think bill “cheated” by not going the traditional route of “cub reporter, beat writer, columnist.” that seems to be what newspaper guys resent

shanoff: Not at all. But you’re right about older media folks not necessarily appreciating the career path. But when I came out of college in ’95, I wanted to be a national sportswriter, right then and there — which seemed ludicrous. The two options ended up being covering JV volleyball for a newspaper in some podunk town… or joining a start-up that wanted to publish sports content on the America Online platform to everyone in the country. It was a no-brainer.

dash: yeah, there was nowhere to even be a national columnist, besides what? Sports Illustrated?

shanoff: Then? SI, which was an impossible dream. But that was the real start of the flattening of media — for folks on the producing end as much as it was for people on the consuming end.

(BTW: Developing a style and intuitive understanding for what “works” for the AOL reader ended up being far more valuable and useful journalistic skill than working at a paper.)

* * * * *

dash: so you went from AOL to Starwave [the original incarnation of ESPN.com]?

shanoff: ESPNet.SportsZone.com? what a URL, right? There are a bunch of folks still with ESPN (after Disney acquired Starwave), like Kevin Jackson, who was the founding editor of Page 2 and is the top editor for all of ESPN’s local sites. But then there is this network of alums that is crazy: Tim Armstrong, Geoff Reiss, Tom Phillips, Mike Slade, Brenda Spoonmore.

dash: that was probably the first website of any kind that became a must read for me

shanoff: But I honestly think it was the gateway drug for a lot of fans. That point came up when Rob Neyer — another Starwaver from the earliest days — left ESPN.com for SBNation this week. He was the first real full-time online national sports writer, and he had the commensurate influence with fans and future writers and the sport.

dash: yeah. someone that you would visit a website to read. then (later) ESPN put Neyer behind a paywall, and couldn’t figure out why no one would read him anymore

shanoff: That’s true. They were experimenting, but when he came back out from behind the wall — I think someone else (maybe NBCSports.com’s Craig Calcaterra) pointed this out — it was still a bit hard to find him.

dash: on the internet, when readers move on …. they almost never come back.

shanoff: I think it’s a huge challenge to create a user habit or routine about your specific brand or site or feature. That said, there is so much more “side-door” activity now than there ever was even a few years ago.

You are well-served by a link from someone’s trusted source through Facebook or Twitter. But it is just as important for a media company to consider Facebook a distribution network as it is their own site’s front page (or, as it became recently, each individual article page as its own “distributed” home page).

dash: yeah, “surfing” is sort of dead, isn’t it?

shanoff: surfing is dead — but serendipity is more important than ever.

* * * * *

dash: so quickish: WHAT THE HELL DO YOU THINK YOU’RE DOING OVER THERE?

shanoff: ha

dash: how do you envision people using it?

shanoff: There are a couple ways people are finding Quickish useful, and it all depends on your own individual priorities: Some people come back daily (or a couple times a day) looking for quick-hit takes and updates on the big stories

shanoff: And some people come when news breaks or during “live” events (like games), because they know Quickish is doing the work for them of sifting through the real-time stream finding the best analysis. It was designed to have room for both. Its biggest utility — and the most fun — is when there is something interesting happening and Quickish is filtering it all and publishing the best stuff in real-time-ish.

shanoff: So partly it’s the format — quick-hit, easy to consume. Partly it’s the frequency — constantly updated. Partly it’s the topicality — these are the things everyone is talking about. And partly it’s the notion that this isn’t an algorithm or automated system; there are editors optimising the quality of the experience. Any one of those individually is only partially useful. Put together and it feels like a compelling experience.

dash: so the super bowl is tailor made for this. football seems to be a very twitter friendly game

shanoff: totally. the response during the two rounds of NFL Playoffs when Quickish was live was awesome.

shanoff: here’s the thing: if you’re just watching the game, you’re missing an incredible wealth of things being said on the side.

dash: do you think the Super Bowl is a slightly different animal though, because for once, people actually have their friends in the room?

shanoff: Great question, and your point is spot-on: Watching the Super Bowl is inherently social — not “social media” social. Actually, physically social.

shanoff: That said, your experience watching the game is enhanced a lot by bringing in more conversation — whether that’s your Facebook friends not physically in the room with you, your Twitter feed or some experience that tries to bridge the gap between you and the massive amount of conversation out there.

shanoff: this will be my 3rd Super Bowl on Twitter, and every year it gets bigger and more interesting. I would actually argue that this is really the first “Twitter Super Bowl” — if only because it’s the first year that Twitter itself has taken such an active role in the game, with their NFL partnership.

shanoff: It’s also the first Foursquare Super Bowl — the company is going to have a worldwide check-in.

shanoff: It’s also — and this is really important — the first “iPad Super Bowl.”

shanoff: And that last one, as much as anything, has the potential to change the game-consuming experience, because it’s so much better of a second-screen when you’re watching a game than either your laptop or your phone.(This is where I say that Quickish’s UX was designed with iPad consumption in mind.)

