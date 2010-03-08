A Quick Update On What's Going On In Ukraine

Photo: AP

Morgan Stanley analysts Oliver Weeks and Alina Slyusarchuk provide a quick update in the fast-moving Ukraine political situation:Politics: last steps towards forming a new government.

Last week the parliament passed a non-confidence vote in the

government. We see this as market positive as it increases

the prospects of future cooperation between the president and

new PM. Ms. Tymoshenko has already announced that she

moved to the opposition. Now parliament has 30 days to form

a new coalition. We expect it to be formed by mid-March after

coalition negotiations between the parties (mainly PR and Our

Ukraine) are over. Quick formation of a coalition would be

positive for the market and will be the final step towards a new

government. So far, two variants of coalition are possible.

One is Party of Regions, Lytvyn’s block, Communists and

deputies from other fractions (Azarov is the most likely PM in

this case). The second is Party of Regions and Our Ukraine.

Our Ukraine announced that it will join the coalition if

Yushenko will be PM. Another candidate for PM seat is

Yatsenyuk, being apparently both acceptable to Our Ukraine

and to the backers of Regions. We remain relatively optimistic

on the chances of formation of a new government, passing a

2010 budget and beginning substantive IMF negotiations.

