A Quick Rundown Of How Much Some Of Wall Street's Most Famous Billionaires Have Given To Super PACs This Year

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has released a report on how much the country’s billionaires have given to Super PACs iin 2012. Unsurprisingly, there are a bunch of Wall Streeters on his list.According to the report, 26 billionaires (with a combined net worth of $195 billion) have given over $61 million to Super PACs this year.



You can get a pdf of the report here, but if you don’t want to read all of it, we’ve got the Wall Streeters listed for you below.

From the report:

Kenneth Griffin is worth $3 billion and he has given $2.08 million to super PACs in 2012.

Louis Bacon is worth $1.4 billion and he has given $500,000 to super PACs this year.

David Tepper is worth $5.1 billion and he has given $375,000 to super PACs this year.

Bruce Kovner is worth $4.5 billion and he has given $500,000 to super PACs this year.

John Paulson, the hedge fund manager who made his fortune betting that the sub-prime mortgage market would collapse, is worth $12.5 billion. He has donated $1 million to super PACs.

Peter Thiel is worth $1.5 billion. He has donated $6.7 million to Super PACs this year.

Julian Robertson is worth $2.5 billion and he has given $1.25 million to super PACs this year.

Consider yourself informed.

