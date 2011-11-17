A Quick Reminder At How Well The Fed Is Doing With Price Stability

Joe Weisenthal

People are always waving their hands about inflation, deflation, price instability and whatnot.

But in light of tf the latest CPI numbers, we wanted to run the latest version of this super-long-term chart from Doug Short on inflation.

As you can see, prices are really stable these days. Remarkably so, especially given how volatile the economy seems to be.

Click to enlarge

chart

Photo: Doug Short

