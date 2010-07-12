A Quick Primer On Why Everyone Thinks The Economy Is Headed Into The Toilet Again

Three months ago, everyone was jubilant: The economy was headed for a v-shaped recovery, job growth was kicking in, and consumers were about to start spending, spending, spending again.



But now, suddenly, everyone thinks the economy is headed back into the tank.

Aside from noting the obvious–when it comes to economics, the consensus is usually wrong–it’s worth reviewing why everyone has suddenly become so pessimistic again.

