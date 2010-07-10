A Quick Primer On The US Newspaper Collapse

Earlier this week, we gave you a few staggering factoids on the state of the U.S. newspaper industry.



You know, cheery stuff like how there have been roughly 35,000 newspaper job losses or buyouts since March 2007.

Or how 166 newspapers have either shut down or stopped putting out a print edition since 2008.

Or the fact that the U.S. print sector lost more than 24,500 jobs between September 2008 and September 2009.

Good times.

It’s all from a new report by the World Association of Newspapers and Newspaper Publishers.

The stats seem even more bananas when viewed in the form of colourful charts and maps.

So we put together a little presentation to take you through it all.

