Check Out All The Weird, Cool Stuff At Google's 'Mothership'

Matt Lynley
google dinosaur 400

Photo: Reddit / SpaceCaseSixtyTen

Google’s Mountain View office — lovingly referred to as the “mothership” — is one of the best tech campuses in the world.You’ll see a ton of crazy stuff, and there are plenty of perks like free food. A visitor took a few photos of the campus on the networking trip, which we received the rights to publish.

And, yes, that is a dinosaur fossil covered in flamingos.

Here's the room where they have big company meetings.

There's a ton of free food and drinks scattered throughout the campus.

There are lots of gathering areas like this — many for fun activities like pool.

There are slides in the Mountain View campus too — it's pretty much a staple at Google offices.

This is the lunch area. It's huge.

Here are the Google bikes — they're all over the campus.

And, lastly, here's Google's dinosaur fossil. He's named Stan, apparently.

Wish you worked at Google?

