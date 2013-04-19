Why Obama's Budget Simultaneously Infuriates Both Liberals And Conservatives

President Barack Obama recently released his budget proposal for fiscal year 2014.



The budget serves as the first step in what will be a long negotiation with House Republicans over the course of the summer. It contains a number of concessions as well as several policies that will change the face of American government.

Here’s the President’s blueprint for what the country should look like:

Produced by Daniel Goodman

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.