A Quick Look At Which Industries Are Seeing Inflation, And Which Are Seeing Deflation

From David Rosenberg:
——
I went through the consumer price report in detail and thought I would provide an update on who is gaining pricing power and who is losing it (the latter list is longer).
The sectors with the most impressive pricing power are:
• Autos(newandused)
• Tires
• Hotels
• Jewellery
• Computers
• Utilities
The sectors that are seeing a downtrend in pricing power are:
• Foodstores
• Deliveryservices
• Furniture
• Homeimprovement
• Telecom services
• Video/audioequipment
• Toys
• Movies
• Sportinggoods
• Clothing/footwear
• Restaurants • Readingmaterials
• Hospitalservices
• Prescriptiondrugs
• Sundries
• Apartmentrents
• Petproducts/services
• Educationalproducts/services
• Airlines
