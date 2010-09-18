A Quick Look At Which Industries Are Seeing Inflation, And Which Are Seeing Deflation

From David Rosenberg:



I went through the consumer price report in detail and thought I would provide an update on who is gaining pricing power and who is losing it (the latter list is longer).

The sectors with the most impressive pricing power are:

• Autos(newandused)

• Tires

• Hotels

• Jewellery

• Computers

• Utilities

The sectors that are seeing a downtrend in pricing power are:

• Foodstores

• Deliveryservices

• Furniture

• Homeimprovement

• Telecom services

• Video/audioequipment

• Toys

• Movies

• Sportinggoods

• Clothing/footwear

• Restaurants • Readingmaterials

• Hospitalservices

• Prescriptiondrugs

• Sundries

• Apartmentrents

• Petproducts/services

• Educationalproducts/services

• Airlines

