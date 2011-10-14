A Quick Look At Today's Big Economic Events

Photo: Associated Press

From Nomura:Today is a relatively quiet day for data releases. In European hours, the focus will be on the euro area’s CPI numbers (final estimate) for September (previous: 3%; consensus: 3.0%; Nomura: 3.0%) and the eurozone trade balance in August. Later on in the day there will be US retail sales data for September (previous: 0%; consensus: 0.4%; Nomura: 0.7%, all m-o-m) and the consumer confidence index in October (previous: 59.4; consensus: 60.2). The Fed will purchase USTs in the Nov19-Aug21 sector for an estimated US$4.6bn. Lastly, the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank chiefs will start their three-day meeting in Paris. For European policymakers it will be the last meeting before the 4 November Cannes G20 summit, where they have promised to announce a new “comprehensive package”.



