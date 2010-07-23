A Quick Look At Some Important Headlines Out Of Washington DC This Evening

There’s some news on the political/regulatory front worth noting this evening.



The SEC is temporarily (for six months) suspending the rule that had created a standoff between debt issuers and the ratings agencies. Remember, this morning it was reported that the raters refused to have their ratings included in a Ford prospectus for fear of liability. (AP)

Representative Charlie Rangel has been slapped with an ethics charge by a House panel (NYT)

The Senate has given up on cap and trade. Energy re-regulation is basically dead for now. (WSJ)

The House officially passed the jobless benefits extension. (POLITICO)

The SEC is investigating the timing of its Goldman dealings. (Clusterstock)

