A Quick Look At Some Important Headlines Out Of Washington DC This Evening

There’s some news on the political/regulatory front worth noting this evening.
- The SEC is temporarily (for six months) suspending the rule that had created a standoff between debt issuers and the ratings agencies. Remember, this morning it was reported that the raters refused to have their ratings included in a Ford prospectus for fear of liability. (AP)
- Representative Charlie Rangel has been slapped with an ethics charge by a House panel (NYT)
- The Senate has given up on cap and trade. Energy re-regulation is basically dead for now. (WSJ)
- The House officially passed the jobless benefits extension. (POLITICO)
- The SEC is investigating the timing of its Goldman dealings. (Clusterstock)
