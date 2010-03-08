A Quick Look At Overnight Trading Confirms That The US Market Has Morphed Into The Euro

The following two charts need little comment.



First, the euro over the past several hours. Notice the peak right around 2:00 AM ET.

Photo: FinViz

And now S&P futures overnight:

Photo: FinViz

The two are one and the same. If you’re feeling risky, you can either buy into the Euro or buy US equities. It doesn’t really matter which.

And now you know why we’re talking about the euro so much these days.

