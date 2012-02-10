A Quick Look At How Much The Stock Market Has Died

Despite a spectacular rally year to date, it’s been observed that there’s basically no market volume.



So we took a look at historical volumes, as well as trends that have been going on in the last few years.

Turns out volume of trade hasn’t been this light on average in over 10 years, and that—in general—it has been trending down pretty clearly since the onset fo the financial crisis.

ui

Photo: Business Insider/Bloomberg

Photo: Business Insider/Bloomberg

Another thing that’s interesting is the daily trading range.

The difference between daily market highs and lows is at its lowest level in a year. Note that there hasn’t been a day since late December that the S&P 500 fell over 1%.

Photo: Business Insider/Bloomberg

The truth of the matter may well be that no one’s much interested in actively trading right now. This is, interestingly, in spite of the fact that the barrage of headlines out of Europe — Greece in particular — hasn’t exactly slowed down.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.