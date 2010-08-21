A Quick Look At How BHP Billiton Makes Its Money

If you’re spending the weekend analysing the BHP Billiton/Potash mating dance, here’s a useful chart for you, courtesy of Morgan Stanley. It looks at how BHP makes its revenue, and how that would be different post- a Potash acquisition.



Photo: Morgan Stanley

Meanwhile, the analysts have run various scenarios, looking at how EPS would be affected based on the offer price, and changes to potash pricing. First if the existing offer, and second is an extreme offer of $180/share.

Photo: Morgan Stanley

Photo: Morgan Stanley

