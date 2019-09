Photo: via Twitter

Eric Ripert, the executive chef of famous seafood restaurant Le Bernardin in New York, gave a lesson on how to open a scallop on his Twitter feed today.He makes it look pretty easy. But then again he is a professional chef.



Follow Ripert at @EricRipert.

Note: We left the tweets as-is so excuse the typos, please.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.