So far this is the quietest day in ages, market-wise.



One interesting thing to note is that — just like two weeks ago when stocks were rising each day of the week — dips are being bought.

At several times today (including the pre-market) stocks were negative, but there’s some buoyancy here.

Overall though, snooze.

