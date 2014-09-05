A Queensland Father Went Missing In Bali A Week Ago And Local Police Are Baffled

Donald Miralle/ Getty

Balinese authorities are searching for Queensland father-of-three, Peter Maynard, after he failed to check out of his hotel room in Nusa Lembogan on August 28.

Hotel officials at the Nusa Indah Bungalow alerted local police when they found while he was missing, almost all of his personal possessions, including his phone, wallet and surfboards, remained untouched in his room.

His wife, Kylie Maynard, who hadn’t heard from Maynard for two weeks before he disappeared, said while it wasn’t unusual for her husband to go on surfing trips by himself, this was different.

Last night she flew to Bali to help with consular officials with the investigation.

Police have said there are no clues to speculate what Maynard’s movements were.

“If he had a marine accident, someone around the beach should know. If he went surfing, he would have bought his surfboard. If he went diving, he must rent the diving tools in several dive operator here in Lembongan. But he did not. The case is mysterious. But we will keep doing our best to find him,” Nusa Penida police chief Nyoman Suarsika said.

