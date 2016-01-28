A Queensland farmer made this epic Australia Day slip'n slide

Photo: Kristy McKavangah/ Facebook.

When the McKavangah family created an epic downhill waterslide on their Queensland property for Australia Day, they had no idea it would be such a hit.

To celebrate, “Daz” constructed an enormous slip’n slide on his family’s farm in Albany Creek, Queensland, and invited all his mates to come around to test it out.

A video of the slide in action has received 3.2 million views since it was uploaded on the weekend and attracted particularly “stryne” comments: “Ingenious buggers!!!”, “looks frigging fantastic”, and “Need some snags cooking down there for the trip back up”.

