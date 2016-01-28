A Queensland farmer made this epic Australia Day slip'n slide

When the McKavangah family created an epic downhill waterslide on their Queensland property for Australia Day, they had no idea it would be such a hit.
To celebrate, “Daz” constructed an enormous slip’n slide on his family’s farm in Albany Creek, Queensland, and invited all his mates to come around to test it out.
A video of the slide in action has received 3.2 million views since it was uploaded on the weekend and attracted particularly “stryne” comments: “Ingenious buggers!!!”, “looks frigging fantastic”, and “Need some snags cooking down there for the trip back up”.
See it here.
