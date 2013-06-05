A Quarter Of Oklahoma's Strongest-Recorded Tornadoes Happened In The Past 2 Weeks

Here is a mind-blowing Tweet from Weather Channel meteorologist Eric Fisher (via OKCenergybeat’s Jay Marks):



Since 1950, there have only been 8 tornadoes rated F5/EF-5 in Oklahoma. So 25 per cent of them have been in the past 2 weeks. — Eric Fisher (@EricFisherTWC) June 4, 2013

F5/EF-5 is the strongest category of tornado.

We’ve discussed that while climate change may not be causing more tornadoes, there’s evidence it’s making storms in general more intense.

This may be more proof…

