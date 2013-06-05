A Quarter Of Oklahoma's Strongest-Recorded Tornadoes Happened In The Past 2 Weeks

Rob Wile

Here is a mind-blowing Tweet from Weather Channel meteorologist Eric Fisher (via OKCenergybeat’s Jay Marks):

F5/EF-5 is the strongest category of tornado.

We’ve discussed that while climate change may not be causing more tornadoes, there’s evidence it’s making storms in general more intense.

This may be more proof… 

