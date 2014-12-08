A Qantas A380 Was Forced To Make An Emergency Landing At Perth

Peter Terlato
Qantas A380. Image: Sergio Dionisio/Getty Images

A Qantas flight travelling from Dubai to Sydney was forced to make an emergency descent around 3am and was diverted to Perth.

The Aviation Herald reported flight QF-2 was about 700km northeast of Perth “when the crew initiated an emergency descent to 9000 feet due to the loss of cabin pressure.”

The Airbus A380-800 circled off the coast of Western Australia for around 90 minutes, dumping fuel before touching down at Perth Airport for a safe landing.

Unconfirmed reports indicate there may have been a problem related to the plane’s ventilation system.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.