A Qantas A380 Was Forced To Make An Emergency Landing At Perth

Qantas A380. Image: Sergio Dionisio/Getty Images

A Qantas flight travelling from Dubai to Sydney was forced to make an emergency descent around 3am and was diverted to Perth.

The Aviation Herald reported flight QF-2 was about 700km northeast of Perth “when the crew initiated an emergency descent to 9000 feet due to the loss of cabin pressure.”

Fastest descent I've ever experienced in a plane. Always interesting when you see cabin crew running too…#qantas #qf2 — Nigel Richardson (@NigelRichardson) December 7, 2014

The Airbus A380-800 circled off the coast of Western Australia for around 90 minutes, dumping fuel before touching down at Perth Airport for a safe landing.

UPDATE EMERGENCY Qantas A380 #QF2 is circling to burn/dump fuel before landing to Perth. Track http://t.co/mzKkQjAQr1 pic.twitter.com/DiM2maeMud — AIRLIVE (@airlivenet) December 7, 2014

Unconfirmed reports indicate there may have been a problem related to the plane’s ventilation system.

Full shut down of air conditioning system that keeps plane pressurised at altitude was the problem. #qantas #qf2 — Nigel Richardson (@NigelRichardson) December 7, 2014

