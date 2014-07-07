A Project To Make A Potato Salad Has Raised More Than $5000 On Kickstarter

Picture: Zack Danger Brown/Kickstarter

The potato salad will be funded.

Ohio kitchen-challenged man Zack Danger Brown told the world he’ll be making potato salad a couple of days ago.

“I haven’t decided what kind yet,” he wrote on his Kickstarter page, and set a $10 goal.

Under Risks and challenges he listed:

“It might not be that good. It’s my first potato salad.”

With 26 days to go, he’s raised $5283. His stretch goals keep stretching.

AT $35, he pledged to make 4x as much potato salad.

AT $100, he’d make two different potato salad recipes.

$1000 – It’s going to be live-streamed; and

$3000 – “I will rent out a party hall and invite the whole internet to the potato salad party!”

Uh-oh. So, at well over $3000, Zack Danger Brown just invited the whole internet to a party in Columbus, Ohio.

“I realized that I really liked potato salad, but had never made it,” he told Crave.

“Then I wanted to make potato salad.”

Yesterday, he hosted a Reddit AMA on his project, so expect a lot more money to flow in, and a lot more people to turn up to that potato party.

The most popular pledge is for $1, which nets venture capitalists a thank you shout-out on Brown’s website, and the honour of having their name spoken while he’s making the salad.

But the most valuable pledge to Brown is the $25 package, which has attracted 86 backers who’ll receive

…a potato-salad themed hat along with a bite of the potato salad, a photo of me making the potato salad, a ‘thank you’ posted to our website and I will say your name out loud while making the potato salad.

Brown’s giving himself plenty of time to prep his potato-themed challenge – estimated delivery time on all pledges is December 2014.

“Thanks again everyone for making all of my dreams come true,” Brown wrote in a recent update.

“I can’t wait to say each of your names while making the potato salad.”

