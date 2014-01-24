A Programmer Tattooed Some Code Onto His Arm, But There's A Typo In It

Dylan Love

From the computer programming question-and-answer site Stack Overflow, we learn of the unfortunate story of a programmer who tattooed a “fork bomb,” a type of self-replicating denial-of-service attack, on his forearm.

When he runs the code on a computer, however, it will occasionally return a syntax error and not run at all.

Here’s the tattooed arm in question:

Tattoo fork bombStack Overflow

And for those seeking the technical explanation on why this code doesn’t run properly as written, here’s the top rated answer from Stack Overflow user Dmitri Chubarov:

There is a list of characters that separate tokens in BASH. These characters are called metacharactersand they are | & ; ( ) < > space and tab. On the other hand curly braces { and } are just ordinary characters that make up words.

Omitting the second space before } will do since & is a metacharacter. Therefore your tattoo should have at least one space character. 

<code><span class="pln">  </span><span class="pun">:(){</span><span class="pln"> </span><span class="pun">:|:&};:</span></code>

