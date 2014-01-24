A Programmer Tattooed Some Code Onto His Arm, But There's A Typo In It

From the computer programming question-and-answer site Stack Overflow, we learn of the unfortunate story of a programmer who tattooed a “fork bomb,” a type of self-replicating denial-of-service attack, on his forearm.

When he runs the code on a computer, however, it will occasionally return a syntax error and not run at all.

Here’s the tattooed arm in question:

And for those seeking the technical explanation on why this code doesn’t run properly as written, here’s the top rated answer from Stack Overflow user Dmitri Chubarov:

There is a list of characters that separate tokens in BASH. These characters are called metacharactersand they are | & ; ( ) < > space and tab. On the other hand curly braces { and } are just ordinary characters that make up words. Omitting the second space before } will do since & is a metacharacter. Therefore your tattoo should have at least one space character.

<code><span class="pln"> </span><span class="pun">:(){</span><span class="pln"> </span><span class="pun">:|:&};:</span></code>

