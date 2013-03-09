A Professional Indoor Football Team Is For Sale On Craigslist

Photo: YouTube

If you have ever wanted to own a professional football team and have a spare $80,000, here’s your chance. According to KCRG.com a co-owner of the Cedar Rapids Titans is selling his stake in the football team, on Craigslist.Chris Kokalis, who is also the team’s general manager, suddenly needs to sell his portion of the ownership (20%) after a “downturn” in one of his other business ventures. This led him to place a listing on Craigslist, offering his share for $80,000.



The Cedar Rapids Titans are an arena football team in the Indoor Football League. Most of the teams in the league are in the Midwest with the Titans based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.