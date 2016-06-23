A pro football player wowed the judges with card tricks on 'America's Got Talent'

Jon Dorenbos is a man of many talents. He plays for the Philadelphia Eagles. He also knows a thing or two about magic tricks.

Dorenbos appeared on the most recent episode of “America’s Got Talent” and performed a few card tricks.

The budding magician went right up to the judges’ table, which you don’t see happen very often, and performed some magic.

Everyone was both wowed and charmed by his crazy tricks.

Dorenbos has been doing magic since he was a child. Apparently, his teammates love his tricks as well:

@JonDorenbos has done some magics tricks in the locker room as well that left me speechless. You’re truly talented and crushed it ✊????

— Brandon Brooks (@bbrooks_79) June 22, 2016

Eagles fan or not, watch the clip below:

