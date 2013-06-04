Saudi Prince Drops $19.5 Million On A 3-Day Extravaganza At Disneyland Paris

A Saudi prince spent €15 million (or $19.5 million at today’s conversion rates) for a three-day graduation party at Disneyland Paris, AFP reports.



Prince Fahd al-Saud reportedly booked whole areas of the theme park to “celebrate his degree” with around 60 guests.

AFP was told by Euro Disney that festivities included custom-created events involving “rare Disney characters.”

Special security was also put in place for the prince, who currently serves as Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry’s Head of Student Affairs and Government Advisor on cyber technology.

He is apparently one of the park’s top customers, according to Euro Disney.

