Social Media Demographics: The Surprising Identity Of Each Major Social Network

Each social media platform has cultivated a unique identity thanks to the demographics of the people who participate in the network. Some platforms are preferred by young adults, who are most active in the evening, others by high-income professionals, who are posting throughout the workday.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we break down the demographics of each major social media platform to help brands and businesses decide which networks they should prioritise. Being able to identify the demographics of social media audiences at a granular level is the basis for all targeted marketing and messaging. The report also spotlights the opportunities that lie ahead for each social network, how demographics affect usage patterns, and why some platforms are better for brands than others.

Here are some of our surprising findings:

Facebook still skews young, but the older demographic is growing quickly, and higher-income households are also getting on board. In addition, a huge share of Facebook’s audience is international.

Instagram: Instagram's user base is heavily dominated by women, something that has more often been associated with Pinterest.

Twitter has a surprisingly young user population for a large social network, and in terms of household income, Twitter is fairly equally represented across income brackets.

LinkedIn is international and skews toward male users.

Google+ is the most male-oriented of the major social networks.

Pinterest is dominated by tablet users, and skews heavily toward women.

Tumblr is strong with teens and young adults interested in self-expression, but it's not especially popular with those in higher income brackets.

In full, the special report:

