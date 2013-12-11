Here's Who Advertisers Should Be Trying To Reach On Instagram

Now that Instagram has officially launched ads on the network, brands are deciding who best to target there. As they do, the demographic makeup of the network — and the activity and engagement of Instagram’s users — is becoming even more important.

Already Instagram is not just a photo- and video-sharing app. It’s also the world’s 14th-largest social network. It has 150 million people who are active on it and over 90% of them are under 35. It is also popular with women; 68% of Instagram’s users are female.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we break down the demographics and usage behaviour on all the major social networks. We find that Instagram is largely made up of urban, youthful demographics, with a significant skew towards women. Our report also spotlights the opportunities that lie ahead for Instagram and other social networks, how demographics affect usage patterns, and why some platforms are better for brands than others.

Here are some of the top statistics on Instagram’s users:

Instagram The first Instagram ad, from Michael Kors

In full, the special report:

