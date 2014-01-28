Pinterest And Twitter Are Grabbing Social Commerce Share, Here's A Look At Who's Driving Those Purchases

Pinterest and Twitter are taking much bigger slices of social commerce activity, as users on these sites click and buy products recommended by connections, or promoted by brands. As brands invest more in Pinterest and Twitter, it’s useful to look at the sites’ demographics to understand who content will reach and how it will be shared.
In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we take a deep dive into the demographics behind each of the major social networks, and also look at the nuances of what devices people use to access the different social sites, and when is the best time to post. Each of the social networks is carving out its own place in people’s social activity, and this can help brands create niches for themselves in terms of who they target and with what material.
Here’s a look at some of our findings on Twitter and Pinterest:
- Collectively, Twitter and Pinterest now account for approximately half of all social-generated e-commerce sales, according to data from AddShoppers. Meanwhile, Facebook’s share of social-generated e-commerce sales has halved in the past year.
- According to Pew Research, 24% of the U.S. Internet population who are between the ages of 30 and 49 have used Pinterest.
- Pinterest skews heavily towards white women who live in suburban or rural areas and earn a household income of $US50,000 or more.
- Pinterest users already account for 48.2% of all social media sharing on iPads.
- Twitter has among the youngest user bases of the major social media platforms; 31% of U.S. Internet users ages 18-29 are on Twitter.
- More than a quarter of the African-American population who use the Internet are on Twitter. This skew is likely due to Twitter’s population in urban areas.
- For brands, the best time to post on Twitter is Monday through Thursday between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
In full, the special report:
- Analyses gender, income, and age statistics for each social network
- Includes 16 charts and datasets that provide an in-depth picture of demographics on each of the major social networks
- Discusses mobile activity on social media and its relative weight on each of the platforms
- Looks at daypart statistics to gauge how demographics drives daily activity peaks on each of the networks
- Examines how international the user bases of each social network have become
