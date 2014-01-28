Pinterest And Twitter Are Grabbing Social Commerce Share, Here's A Look At Who's Driving Those Purchases

Pinterest and Twitter are taking much bigger slices of social commerce activity, as users on these sites click and buy products recommended by connections, or promoted by brands. As brands invest more in Pinterest and Twitter, it’s useful to look at the sites’ demographics to understand who content will reach and how it will be shared.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we take a deep dive into the demographics behind each of the major social networks, and also look at the nuances of what devices people use to access the different social sites, and when is the best time to post. Each of the social networks is carving out its own place in people’s social activity, and this can help brands create niches for themselves in terms of who they target and with what material.

Here’s a look at some of our findings on Twitter and Pinterest:

In full, the special report:

