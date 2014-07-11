Snapchat's Explosive Growth Among Teens And Millennials Means It's Emerging As A Powerful Brand Platform

Snapchat launched in September 2011, so it is not even three years old. But as BI Intelligence explained in a recent report, brands stand to gain a lasting advantage from adopting emerging social media early.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we provide an exclusive estimate of Snapchat’s monthly active users, and break down the app’s demographics — dominated by older teens and millennials — to help brands and businesses decide whether they need to be on Snapchat. The app is definitely emerging as a key medium for targeted marketing and messaging for certain audiences. The report also spotlights the opportunities ahead, as users embrace new features like “Stories,” collections of videos and photos that don’t self-destruct, and can be viewed and re-viewed in a 24-hour window.

Access the Full Report By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today > >

In full, the report:







Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.