GET READY: We Will Have The Super Bowl Of Economic Data

Joe Weisenthal
super bowl in my seats picture

Photo: Tony Manfred/Business Insider

Today is slow, and we’re about to embark on a 3-day weekend. And we highly recommend that you get some rest.That’s because at the end of next week we are going to have what can appropriately be called The Super Bowl of economic data.

Seriously, we have seen really busy weeks before, but the two-day data party on Thursday and Friday will be like nothing we have ever seen.

Here’s what’s just in the U.S.:

Thursday, May 31:

  • ADP employment report
  • GDP 1st revision
  • Initial jobless Claims
  • Chicago PMI
  • NAPM Milwaukee
  • ICSC Chain Store Sales

Friday, June 1:

  • The Jobs Report (current consensus estimate is 150K)
  • Personal Income
  • Personal Spending
  • Markit US PMI Final
  • ISM Manufacturing
  • Construction Spending
  • Total Vehicle Sales

Of course, that’s just in the U.S. The full slate of Global PMI data comes out at the same time.

Here’s the full schedule from Markit … note that all times are U.K. time, so several are on May 31.

01 June 2012 01:00  Netherlands: NEVI Netherlands Manufacturing PMI   01:00  South Korea: HSBC South Korea Manufacturing PMI   03:00  Taiwan: HSBC Taiwan Manufacturing PMI   03:00  Vietnam: HSBC Vietnam Manufacturing PMI   03:30  China: HSBC China Manufacturing PMI   04:00  Indonesia: HSBC Indonesia Manufacturing PMI   06:00  India: HSBC India Manufacturing PMI   06:00  Russia: HSBC Russia Manufacturing PMI   07:00  Ireland: NCB Republic of Ireland Manufacturing PMI*   08:00  Poland: HSBC Poland Manufacturing PMI   08:00  Turkey: HSBC Turkey Manufacturing PMI   08:15  Spain: Markit Spain Manufacturing PMI*   08:30  Czech Republic: HSBC Czech Republic Manufacturing PMI   08:45  Italy: Markit / ADACI Italy Manufacturing PMI*   08:50  France: Markit France Manufacturing PMI*   08:55  Germany: Markit / BME Germany Manufacturing PMI*   09:00  Eurozone: Markit Eurozone Manufacturing PMI*   09:00  Greece: Markit Greece Manufacturing PMI*   09:30  UK: Markit / CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI*   10:00  Australia: AiG and PricewaterhouseCoopers PMI   14:00  Brazil: HSBC Brazil Manufacturing PMI   14:00  US: Markit US Manufacturing PMI   14:30  Canada: RBC Canada Manufacturing PMI   15:30  Mexico: HSBC Mexico Manufacturing PMI   16:00  Global: JPMorgan Global Manufacturing PMISo yes. We’d say that Super Bowl is definitely accurate.

