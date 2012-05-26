GET READY: We Will Have The Super Bowl Of Economic Data

Photo: Tony Manfred/Business Insider

Today is slow, and we’re about to embark on a 3-day weekend. And we highly recommend that you get some rest.That’s because at the end of next week we are going to have what can appropriately be called The Super Bowl of economic data.



Seriously, we have seen really busy weeks before, but the two-day data party on Thursday and Friday will be like nothing we have ever seen.

Here’s what’s just in the U.S.:

Thursday, May 31:

ADP employment report

GDP 1st revision

Initial jobless Claims

Chicago PMI

NAPM Milwaukee

ICSC Chain Store Sales

Friday, June 1:

The Jobs Report (current consensus estimate is 150K)

Personal Income

Personal Spending

Markit US PMI Final

ISM Manufacturing

Construction Spending

Total Vehicle Sales

Of course, that’s just in the U.S. The full slate of Global PMI data comes out at the same time.

Here’s the full schedule from Markit … note that all times are U.K. time, so several are on May 31.

01 June 2012 01:00 Netherlands: NEVI Netherlands Manufacturing PMI 01:00 South Korea: HSBC South Korea Manufacturing PMI 03:00 Taiwan: HSBC Taiwan Manufacturing PMI 03:00 Vietnam: HSBC Vietnam Manufacturing PMI 03:30 China: HSBC China Manufacturing PMI 04:00 Indonesia: HSBC Indonesia Manufacturing PMI 06:00 India: HSBC India Manufacturing PMI 06:00 Russia: HSBC Russia Manufacturing PMI 07:00 Ireland: NCB Republic of Ireland Manufacturing PMI* 08:00 Poland: HSBC Poland Manufacturing PMI 08:00 Turkey: HSBC Turkey Manufacturing PMI 08:15 Spain: Markit Spain Manufacturing PMI* 08:30 Czech Republic: HSBC Czech Republic Manufacturing PMI 08:45 Italy: Markit / ADACI Italy Manufacturing PMI* 08:50 France: Markit France Manufacturing PMI* 08:55 Germany: Markit / BME Germany Manufacturing PMI* 09:00 Eurozone: Markit Eurozone Manufacturing PMI* 09:00 Greece: Markit Greece Manufacturing PMI* 09:30 UK: Markit / CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI* 10:00 Australia: AiG and PricewaterhouseCoopers PMI 14:00 Brazil: HSBC Brazil Manufacturing PMI 14:00 US: Markit US Manufacturing PMI 14:30 Canada: RBC Canada Manufacturing PMI 15:30 Mexico: HSBC Mexico Manufacturing PMI 16:00 Global: JPMorgan Global Manufacturing PMISo yes. We’d say that Super Bowl is definitely accurate.

