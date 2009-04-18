Solar Earnings Expectations

It’s earnings season, which means we’ll see how solar companies handled the first quarter of the year. Dow Jones compiled a handy guide for keeping track of the solar companies that will report in the next month. We’re excerpting a few highlights, but recommend you click to their site for the full listing:



SunPower Corp. (SPWRA) – reports April 23

Wall Street Expectations: Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters project per-share earnings of 25 cents on revenue of $275 million. A year earlier, the company reported net income of 15 cents on revenue of $274 million.

Key Issues: The solar-panel maker, which already lowered its 2009 earnings forecast twice, expects stimulus spending to help boost results in the second half of the year and projects increased U.S. solar-power spending within a few years. The Chinese government’s decision to subsidise and increase its solar market can also help SunPower as it would keep lower-priced Chinese panels from being exported.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) – reporting date to be announced

Wall Street Expectations: Analysts project per-share earnings of $1.51 on revenue of $405 million, up from 57 cents and $197 million, respectively.

Key Issues: The solar-power module maker in February said it expected first-quarter revenue to be flat to slightly down sequentially. Sales surged last year on increased demand for thin-film solar panels, which can be used as an alternative to more expensive silicon-based ones. First Solar has also announced plans to offer financing for some large-scale solar projects.

Continue at the Wall Street Journal for LDK Solar (LDK), Suntech Power (STP), and Yingli Green Energy (YGE).

