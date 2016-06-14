A father-to-be had the best response ever to his wife's strange ultrasound picture

When a pregnant woman goes in for an ultrasound, most people would expect to see a baby on the screen.

But for one pair of parents-to-be, the image on the sonogram screen was a bit unexpected. Instead of a baby, it almost looked as though the wife was pregnant with… a Camaro.

Reddit user Brewhaus3223 shared his wife’s ultrasound with the caption, “My wife is pregnant with a sports car.”

And Reddit users agreed. One commenter, netseW, dubbed the baby: “The Fast and the Foetus.”

Meanwhile, another user, PigSnerv, recalled an old Billy Ocean tune, writing, “Get outta my womb, get into my car.”

