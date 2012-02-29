A Powerful M&A Lawyer Is Selling His Gorgeous Brooklyn Townhouse For $10 Million

Photo: ny.curbed.com

All we know about the owner of this quaint Brooklyn townhouse is that he has been a partner at Simpson, Thatcher & Bartlett for over 30 years working as a very influential M&A lawyer (h/t Curbed).That, and there’s a creepy statue of two girls holding hands in the dining room. We aren’t sure if it comes with the house or not.



The Brooklyn Heights townhouse boost ornate and antique decor, with 5 bedrooms over 5 floors and a backyard garden. It’s listed by Brown Harris Stevens for $10 million, and may set a record for its neighbourhood if it sells at that price.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.