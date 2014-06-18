A Powerful Lobby Group Says Tony Abbott Should Ditch His 'Gold Plated' Parental Leave Scheme

A leading employers group says Tony Abbott should ditch his paid parental leave scheme (Photo: Getty Images)

Prime Minister Tony Abbott should scrap his flagship “gold plated” paid parental leave scheme, according to manufacturing employers lobby the Australian Industry Group.

In a submission to a Senate inquiry, reported on by The Australian, AiG says the money should instead by put into childcare, as the scheme was unlikely to boost productivity.

Abbott’s PPL would pay women their full wage for six months, caped at $100,000. It was reduced from a $150,000 cap before the federal budget was released.

AiG wants the scheme “abandoned”, and a return to the previous Labor government’s policy, so the money can instead go towards reversing frozen childcare rebates.

“This would allow additional funding to be devoted to child care measures. If additional funding was available through the abandonment of the proposed PPL Scheme, the measures in this bill may no longer be necessary,” the submission says.

AiG says that, while the PPL won’t impact productivity, it could have a small, positive impact on workplace participation.

There’s more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.