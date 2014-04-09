A Powerful Cyclone Is Heading For Australia's Far North Coast

Tropical Cyclone Ita is intensifying and is expected to cross the coast on Friday. Image: Shutterstock.

A powerful category three cyclone is tracking towards Australia’s north Queensland coast.

Tropical Cyclone Ita is intensifying as it approaches the coast north of Port Douglas and is the most powerful storm the region has seen since Cyclone Yasi hit in 2011.

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology is expecting the cyclone to make landfall late on Friday, predicting the storm will reach category four levels with winds of up to 240 kilometres an hour.

It is also warning of heavy rain, damaging swells, strong currents and flooding of low-lying areas in the northern parts of the North Tropical Coast and Tablelands.

This forecast map shows the Bureau’s estimate of where the cyclone will hit. It includes the bauxite mining area around Weipa.

Severe Tropical Cyclone Ita is intensifying as it tracks west towards the north Queensland coast.

