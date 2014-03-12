A Power Blackout Has Brought Darwin To A Halt

Photo: Getty

A power blackout has brought business and government came to a halt in Darwin.

The Northern Territory government said it has mobilised emergency management protocols to ensure the community’s safety.

Schools area closed, the public bus network is out and hospitals are reported to be using generators.

“Territory public servants are encouraged to stay at home and await further advice on power restoration,” the government said.

Power and Water apologises to customers for the extended outage. Technicians continue to work to resolve the issue. #DarwinNT #DarwinRural — Power and Water Corp (@PowerWaterCorp) March 11, 2014

