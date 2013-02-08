Epic Winter Storm Heads For Northeast

After a relatively mild winter, the Northeast is bracing for a major winter storm to hit Friday into Saturday.



A potentially historic Nor’easter, dubbed Winter Storm NEMO by The Weather Channel, will bring strong winds and as much as two feet of snow to parts of the Northeast.

The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Watch for Boston and surrounding areas, and Eastern New England will see the greatest effects.

The Nor’easter is so powerful because it’s actually a merged storm system, according to Wunderground’s meteorologist Shaun Tanner.

A cold weather system coming out of the Midwest Thursday is expected to combine with a second storm moving up the eastern half of the United States.

Here are the expected snowfall amounts from The Weather Channel:

One foot or more: Boston, Hartford, Providence, Burlington, and Portland, Maine

Six inches or more: New York, Syracuse, Buffalo, Grand Rapids, Mich.

Less than six inches: Philadelphia, Detroit, Chicago, and Milwaukee.

Photo: The Weather Channel

