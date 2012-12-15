A Positive Sign That The NHL Lockout Could Come To An End In The Next Week

Earlier this week, the NHL canceled all games through the end of this month. But there are signs that the lockout is nearing an end and that we could see games as early as January 2nd.According to one hockey agent out of the United Kingdom (via Puck Daddy), European teams have been told by NHL agents that players will need to return to North America “within the next week.” And one team was told by a contact in the NHL that they “are now looking at [a] 2nd January restart.”



The result is that the agent in the U.K. has seen a “sudden increase” in teams looking for players to potentially replace the players that will be leaving.

Does this mean an end is imminent? Of course not. NHL fans have had their hopes crushed before. But if you are looking for a positive sign, this might be the best one yet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.