This New Luxury Hotel For Dogs Has Full-Size Beds And Flat Screen TVs

A swanky new hotel that caters only to dogs will open in Manhattan’s trendy Chelsea neighbourhood later this summer, the New York Post reports. Located on West 27th street, D Pet Hotel‘s luxurious amenities include a fitness centre, gourmet meals cooked by a private chef, full-size beds and flat screen TV’s.



The hotel has more luxury amenities than many conventional four-star hotels—yet these accommodations are just for pooches.

The hotel has 40 standard rooms that go for $79 a night. There are also eight luxury suites that cost $110 a night. Those “sensational suites” have flat-screen TVs with DVD players for the dogs to watch appropriately hound-themed movies such as “Beverly Hills Chihuahua” and “Fox and the Hound.”

There are also two “ubersuites” that have a queen-size bed, 19-foot ceilings and 42-inch TVs with cable for $200 a night.

Add $9 for gourmet meals and $60 an hour for a walk around Chelsea, and a stay in this hotel costs almost $300 a day.

We feel bad for the hotel’s neighbours, who hopefully won’t be kept awake by barking dogs all night.

There is currently a D Pet Hotel location in Hollywood, but this will be the first D Pet Hotel in New York City.

