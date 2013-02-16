The Portable Escalator Is The Most Luxurious Way To Get Off Your Jet

Alex Davies

On The Daily Show Thursday night, Jon Stewart skewered CNN for providing round-the-clock coverage of the stranded Carnival Triumph cruise ship, while not reporting on a summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Cairo.

Stewart also pointed out the remarkably luxurious way the leaders of Muslim countries disembarked from a private jet: using a portable escalator.

“The countries met to discuss issues ranging from the Syrian civil war to Palestine to how walking off private planes, that’s right, walking off, is for chumps.”

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation member get off plane using escalator

Photo: The Daily Show Video Screengrab

Watch the full episode here.

