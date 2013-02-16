The Portable Escalator Is The Most Luxurious Way To Get Off Your Jet

On The Daily Show Thursday night, Jon Stewart skewered CNN for providing round-the-clock coverage of the stranded Carnival Triumph cruise ship, while not reporting on a summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Cairo.



Stewart also pointed out the remarkably luxurious way the leaders of Muslim countries disembarked from a private jet: using a portable escalator.

“The countries met to discuss issues ranging from the Syrian civil war to Palestine to how walking off private planes, that’s right, walking off, is for chumps.”

Photo: The Daily Show Video Screengrab

Watch the full episode here.

