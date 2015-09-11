A popular 'Super Mario Bros. 3' fan theory circulating for years finally got confirmation

Matt Johnston
Super Mario 3Nintendo

It was all a play.

We knew it! According to Kotaku, Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto has finally admitted that a long held fan theory is true. 

 A theory that, when you really look at it, makes a ton of sense:

Miyamoto answered a series of questions in a video for Nintendo UK, and finally put the question on Mario fans’ minds to rest:

Screenshot 2015 09 10 14.25.41Twitter/Nintendo UK

His response?


 Here’s the whole video:

 

