A popular 'Super Mario Bros. 3' fan theory circulating for years finally got confirmation

It was all a play.
We knew it! According to Kotaku, Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto has finally admitted that a long held fan theory is true.
A theory that, when you really look at it, makes a ton of sense:
Shigeru Miyamoto confirmed that #SuperMario Bros 3 was all just a stage performance. So cool seeing this confirmed. pic.twitter.com/TGZ790cXL6
— Jason Paradise (@UbiParadise) September 10, 2015
Miyamoto answered a series of questions in a video for Nintendo UK, and finally put the question on Mario fans’ minds to rest:
His response?
Here’s the whole video:
There are so many myths about Mario… Mr Miyamoto reveals the truth. #SuperMario30 http://t.co/OsjfUzSW6D
— Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) September 10, 2015
NOW WATCH: The 1st ‘Super Mario Bros.’ level had a fiendishly clever design
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.