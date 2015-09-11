A popular 'Super Mario Bros. 3' fan theory circulating for years finally got confirmation

It was all a play.

We knew it! According to Kotaku, Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto has finally admitted that a long held fan theory is true.

A theory that, when you really look at it, makes a ton of sense:

Shigeru Miyamoto confirmed that #SuperMario Bros 3 was all just a stage performance. So cool seeing this confirmed. pic.twitter.com/TGZ790cXL6

— Jason Paradise (@UbiParadise) September 10, 2015

Miyamoto answered a series of questions in a video for Nintendo UK, and finally put the question on Mario fans’ minds to rest:

His response?





Here’s the whole video:

There are so many myths about Mario… Mr Miyamoto reveals the truth. #SuperMario30 http://t.co/OsjfUzSW6D

— Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) September 10, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.