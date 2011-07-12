A Poor Job Will Make Your More Depressed Than Unemployment

The other day I wrote a post for Blisstree.com on how to stay productive when you are clinically depressed. I mentioned that, at my rock bottom, I had to take a break altogether from writing, as every time I sat down in front of my computer, all I could do was cry. Moreover, because my concentration was so totally shot, composing a sentence — much less an article — wasn’t going to happen.



I took a year off. To heal.

Click here to read the rest of the article>

