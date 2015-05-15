The police operation near the Lindt Cafe in Sydney's Martin Place is over

Photo: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty.

A police operation carried out in Martin Place this afternoon, close to where the Lindt Cafe siege occurred, has concluded with specialist police declaring the area is safe.

At about 4pm officers responded to reports of a suspicious item in the vicinity of Phillip Street, Hunter Street and Martin Place.

Sydney City Local Area Command arrested a man at the scene, and has since been taken to St Vincent’s Hospital for medical assessment.

Police do not believe this was a terrorism-related incident.

A police op is underway in Phillip St, btwn Hunter St & Martin Pl in #Sydney;. One man taken into custody. Not believed to be terror-related. — NSW Police (@nswpolice) May 15, 2015

There were reports that several floors of 52 Martin Place, the offices for NSW Premier Mike Baird, had be evacuated. That evacuation is now now and all roads in the area have been re-opened.

