A police officer has been shot and wound

The Metropolitan police have confirmed that police officer has been shot and wounded in the London borough of Hackney this afternoon. The officer has been taken to hospital and according to the Evening Standard is thought to be in a stable condition.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said “At around 12:45hrs on Thursday, 15 October an authorised firearms operation by officers from the Met’s Specialist Firearms Command (SCO19) and Trident Area Crime Command was taking place in Scriven Street, E8 when a firearm was discharged.”

“A male police officer, no further details at this time, has been taken to an east London hospital suffering a gunshot wound.”

“There are no reports of any other injured persons at this time.”

“A man, no further details at this time, has been arrested at the scene.”

