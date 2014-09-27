A Police Officer Has Been Charged With Allegedly Possessing Ecstacy In Sydney's Kings Cross

Getty/ Lisa Maree Williams

A police officer has been charged with possessing a prohibited drug and behaving offensively while off-duty in Sydney’s Kings Cross early on Saturday morning.

The 31-year-old constable was arrested at about 1am this morning.

Police allege the man behaved offensively at Kings Cross railway station and had an ecstasy tablet in his possession.

The officer, who is attached to the Central Metropolitan Region, was suspended at the time of the incident.

He will appear in court later next month.

