We had to share this image from Reddit user NastyMan9 of the recent ticket he recieved:



It looks like the police officer didn’t understand the eye colour field.

Top commenter NotMathMan821 responds with a brilliant idea: “Quick, poke out your eye and challenge the ticket in court. When you show up to the hearing they’ll have to drop the case!”

