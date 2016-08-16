A pole vaulter just cleared 6m for the first time in Olympic history - and he's Brazilian

Thiago Braz da Silva . Picture: Getty Images

What a time to step up to – and over – the bar.

Approaching midnight in Rio, Brazilian Thiago Braz da Silva just cleared the 6m mark in his battle for gold against French star Renaud Lavillenie.

It’s the first time anyone’s made that mark at Olympic level and da Silva climbed to 6.03m.

Da Silva failed his first attempt at 6.03m, after looking like he baulked on the runway after choosing a stiffer pole for the bigger leap.

But the 22-year-old went clear with his second leap to win Brazil’s first gold medal of the Gmes.

American Sam Kendricks won the bronze with a 5.85m leap.

Lavillenie, the London 2012 gold medalist, was distraught as he failed to best the Brazilian’s mark. He had just given the crowd a thumbs-down for their boos as he prepared for his run.

It was an incredible end to an event that was earlier marred by an oversight by Olympics ground staff, who forgot to cover the mat during a big downpour before the event, saw early competitors getting drenched when they hit the bag.

China’s Xue Changrui was the unfortunate first to find out, landing on a giant sponge:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.