A Pokémon Go player has crashed his car into a Melbourne school

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

A man playing Pokémon Go crashed his car into a school fence at Berwick in Melbourne.

Police say the local was trying to capture a creature from Pokémon Go when he lost control of his car on Ridgemont Drive about 6.50pm yesterday.

“He ran off the road through a fence and into a school portable building,” a police spokesman says.

There were no injuries.

“The 19-year-old did not level up nor collect any stardust or candies, only debris from the crash,” the spokesman says.

“Any PokéBalls, eggs or potions the driver may have had remaining only attracted police leaving the wild Pokémon for another day.”

VicRoads this week used 40 electronic signs in Melbourne to deliver the message: “Don’t drive and Pokemon.”

