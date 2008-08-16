A Pleasant Surprise From Palm: New Treo Pro Looks Good (PALM)

Palm’s long-term success will be largely tied to the top-secret, next-generation Linux-based mobile platform it’s developing, which is supposed to start shipping next year. But in the meantime, it’s encouraging to see that Palm’s industrial designers have caught on to current smartphone design trends.



Assuming this illustration (via Gizmodo) is real, the Treo Pro — the latest edition of Palm’s high-end smartphone line — looks slick, and could be popular among Microsoft (MSFT) Windows Mobile devotees.

It feels good to be able to say something nice about Palm (PALM), which led the smartphone race early, but has since been displaced by companies like Research In Motion (RIMM), Apple (AAPL), Samsung, LG, and HTC.

Update: To answer a commenter’s question: Yes, the phone does have GPS. More here.

