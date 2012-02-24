A Plastic Surgeon Gave His Daughter Breast Implants For Her 18th Birthday

Brittani Nicole with her father, Dr. Michael Niccole

Photo: Screenshot via YouTube

Dr. Michael Niccole says that his daughters don’t want to get old. Or they don’t want to look old—it’s not entirely clear. They’re both 23.In a preview to an ABC News 20/20 interview that will air this Friday, we learn of the extent to which Dr. Niccole, a plastic surgeon, has augmented the looks of his daughters (both adopted) to suit their cosmetic needs.



When Brittani Niccole turned 18, her father gave her breast implants. She tells Barbara Walters in the interview that she just wanted to build her self-esteem. “I didn’t have large breasts when I was younger, and all my friends did.” She had her nose done when she was 21.

Charm Niccole, the other daughter, had her belly button turned from an outtie to an innie (is it possible the other way?) when she was 10. She also gets Botox injections in her armpits, “so I stop sweating, which is nice,” Charm tells Walters.

Walters asks Dr. Niccole if he feels any compunction about giving his daughters all this surgery. “No,” he tells her, “because I’ve done surgery on my other sons, my wife, my cousins, my father, and I feel very comfortable.”

[via the Daily News]

Now find out how to get your boob job done in South Korea >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.